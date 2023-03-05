JANESVILLE -- Forward Janesville will honor organizations and individuals at its annual awards luncheon next month that it says have made a positive community impact in the past year.
The awards luncheon, in its 22 year, is Wednesday, April 5 at the Celtic House at Glen Erin Golf Course, 1417 W. Airport Road, in Janesville, beginning at 11 a.m.
Forward Janesville is a private community and economic development organization, with members, that aims to "ensure the continued health and prosperity of business and industry in Janesville and Rock County," according to its website, forwardjanesville.com.
This year, there are nine award categories, including two community improvement awards.
Organizations and individuals being honored this year:
Liz Menz, Ambassador of the Year;
Hagen CPA, Business of the Year (50 or fewer employees);
KANDU Industries, Business of the Year (50 or more employees);
GIFTS Men’s Shelter, Community Improvement Award;
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, Community Improvement Award;
PremierBank, Diversity Award;
Kristin Fillhouer, UW-Whitewater-Rock County, Educator of the Year;
Sean Knott, Baird, Emerging Leader Award;
Gracie Karpes, Girls Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland; Entrepreneur of the Year;
Jeff Hazekamp, Lifetime Achievement Award
Businesses that sponsor the awards, to be acknowledged at the luncheon, include BMO Harris Bank; Mercyhealth; ABC Supply; First National Bank and Trust Co.; Nowlan Law, LLP; Johnson Financial Group; Minuteman Press; Boomerang Home Rentals/KRS Investments; JP Cullen.
To registration and for other information visit Forward Janesville’s website:www.forwardjanesville.com.
Additional parking for the luncheon will be available at Revv Aviation, 4606 S Atlantis Drive, with a shuttle running before and after the event.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.