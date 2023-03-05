01STOCK_JANESVILLE

JANESVILLE -- Forward Janesville will honor organizations and individuals at its annual awards luncheon next month that it says have made a positive community impact in the past year.

The awards luncheon, in its 22 year, is Wednesday, April 5 at the Celtic House at Glen Erin Golf Course, 1417 W. Airport Road, in Janesville, beginning at 11 a.m.

