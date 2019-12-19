JANESVILLE

Forward Janesville leader John Beckord is retiring after nearly 20 years serving as the local chamber of commerce CEO and president.

Beckord announced to the Forward Janesville Board of Directors on Thursday morning that he plans to retire in spring 2020, according to a release from the board.

Forward Janesville is forming a committee to find a replacement for Beckord, who since 2001 has been at the helm of a chamber with members that range from large local industry to small downtown businesses.

Beckord earlier in his career served as a chamber director in the Iowa communities of Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Oskaloosa. He worked in Washington, D.C., with the National Retail Association and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics before coming to Janesville.

During his tenure here, Beckord saw the 2009 departure of the General Motors assembly plant, and over the last decade he's been involved in a range of economic development responses to the loss of thousands of manufacturing jobs linked to the city's former automaking industry.

Forward Janesville is conducting a search for a new leader through RD Worldwide, a Janesville professional search and staffing firm.

The Gazette will update this report.