JANESVILLE
If you think satellites orbiting the earth could easily spot your outdoor Christmas lights and you live in Janesville or operate a business here, now is your time to shine.
Forward Janesville is accepting applicants to “Let it Glow, Let it Glow, Let it Glow”—a new holiday lights contest that gives local residents and business owners a shot to show off their seasonal décor, win local retail gift cards and give back to area nonprofit groups.
Forward Janesville Marketing Coordinator Jenny Tschudy said the contest—the first such competition the chamber has run—opened registration last week. As of Monday, 11 entrants had signed on and 24 slots remained open.
Tschudy said a member of Forward Janesville’s executive board hatched the idea for a free-to-enter contest that would allow any local business operator and local residents within city limits to show off their home or business holiday lighting arrangements with a chance to win prizes.
She said local sponsors have underwritten the contest’s cash prize: gift cards for use at local Janesville businesses. Entry is free, and winners of the contest (there’s a $350 grand prize gift card, a $250 second prize and a $125 third prize) get to choose from a list of local nonprofit organizations to receive a donation.
Tschudy said each cash prize has a dollar-for-dollar match the chamber will pay to a nonprofit of the winner’s choosing.
Anyone can enter. Entrants must fill out a registration form and provide photos of the decorated exterior of their home or business for initial review by contest judges. Entry forms are at www.forwardjanesville.com. The deadline to enter is Monday, Dec. 21.
Judging will roll out Dec. 27-30. This year, the contest makes no distinction between residential lighting displays and decorated business storefronts. Either can be entered.
Winners will have their home or business decorations featured on Forward Janesville's website and in the chamber's other promotional materials.
Already, Tschudy said, the competition is heating up.
“One entrant in particular is just a little, small house, but they went all out. Wow, it’s a little house, but you could probably see it from Mars the way it’s lit up. That’s kind of the spirit we’re looking for,” Tschudy said. “It’s about bringing joy and levity in a year when it’s really most needed.”