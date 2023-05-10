JANESVILLE — Janesville’s chamber of commerce, Forward Janesville, will move forward without its longtime vice president, Dan Cunningham, who for years headed its lobbying and government relations efforts.
Cunningham, a 16-year employee of the chamber, was its main liaison between the business community and government officials as Janesville’s leaders wrestled with the economic fallout of the closure of the General Motors plant here.
Sources said Cunningham, a longtime key volunteer for business and community groups in downtown Janesville who over the last decade has been at the center of revitalization initiatives on the downtown riverfront, has left the chamber and taken a new job with N1 Critical Technologies, a Janesville-based maker of computer racking systems.
On Wednesday, Forward Janesville President Angela Pakes said she and her staff have been absorbing additional government relations and lobbying duties as the chamber takes time to define what roles it would give a new employee it plans to hire to fill the vacancy.
Pakes said she’s not sure whether Forward Janesville would hire a new vice-president, or if the role would have a different title. Pakes said Cunningham gave the chamber his notice within the last month and has since moved on to his new job.
Cunningham served as the chamber’s executive vice-president under John Beckord, who retired early in 2022. He had served under Pakes for the last 15 months.
“He wanted a career change for him, something out of his comfort zone,” Pakes said, calling Cunningham a “true gentleman,” and someone with whom she shares “mutual respect.”
Pakes lauded Cunningham’s years of volunteer work with both Forward Janesville and with helping to organize and market downtown music events and festivals at a time when civic leaders were pushing to revitalize the riverfront.
Pakes said she believes the chamber should look for new staff to replace Cunningham who offer a combination of skills in marketing and member services, with government relations potentially being only one facet of the job.
Pakes said the chamber right now is lobbying for at least two potential new industries now eyeing Janesville and Wisconsin.
She said Cunningham and others “since 2017” have been actively lobbying local, state and federal governments in favor of the proposed $50 million Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center. The 130,000-square-foot new ice arena and sports and convention is proposed for space at the Uptown Janesville mall that the city would build using a blend of taxpayer money and private funding.
Over the last year, Pakes, Cunningham and the entire staff along with Forward Janesville volunteers and a Woodman’s Center private stakeholders group have spent “so much time” making a public case for the ice arena, sports complex and convention center project, Pakes said.
Pakes said she considers information sessions that chamber members have helped host at the Janesville mall, aimed at spurring more public awareness of the project, along with countless meetings and contacts between chamber officials and key city, county, state, and federal officials, all to be examples of Forward Janesville’s lobbying work in support of the Woodman’s Center.
Pakes for months has been a member of the city’s Woodman’s Center Design Committee ad hoc city committee.
“You’re looking at $25 million of revenue,” in an area commonly viewed as blighted, that were the Woodman’s Center built could draw 120,000 visitors a year, Pakes said.
“It’s what we’re telling people we want to get rolling. That will bring more stores, that will bring another hotel to the mall area, it’ll bring businesses that the community really is asking for.”
“Right now, people are looking up and down the interstate find all that elsewhere. We want to keep those things here,” Pakes said. “So, it really becomes more of an economic development-slash-community-partnership program.”
