JANESVILLE — Janesville’s chamber of commerce, Forward Janesville, will move forward without its longtime vice president, Dan Cunningham, who for years headed its lobbying and government relations efforts.

Cunningham, a 16-year employee of the chamber, was its main liaison between the business community and government officials as Janesville’s leaders wrestled with the economic fallout of the closure of the General Motors plant here.

