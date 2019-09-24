BELOIT

Former Vice President Dick Cheney will speak at Beloit College on Oct. 10, according to an announcement by Young Americans for Freedom.

The last speaker hosted by Young Americans for Freedom at Beloit College, former Blackwater Worldwide CEO Erik Prince, was canceled in March because of student protests and security concerns.

Beloit College President Scott Bierman told the Beloit Daily News in April that the college's policy regarding student groups provides clubs with a "significant amount" of autonomy, privileges free speech and recognizes dissent as a part of free speech.

Beloit College Young Americans for Freedom chapter Chairman Andrew R. Collins confirmed Tuesday the chapter had been in contact with college officials to "ensure that the event goes smoothly."

Collins' Vice Chairman William Peterson said the former vice president's visit would be "momentous" for the college.

"Students deserve the opportunity to listen to Vice President Cheney and, thanks to the diligent work of the Beloit chapter and the support of the national foundation, they will this October," Peterson said.

According to the news release on the talk, the local Young Americans for Freedom chapter believes Cheney's four decades of public service and career "speaks to the current political moment."

Cheney will speak on campus at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 in Eaton Chapel, 700 College St. The event is free and open to the public. No bags or backpacks will be permitted in the venue.

