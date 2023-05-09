JANESVILLE — A 54-year-old former registered nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s in Janesville pleaded guilty in federal court Monday for charges of tampering with medication in November 2021.
According to the plea agreement, Drum tampered with fentanyl vials by removing the drug, replacing it with saline and resealing the vial stopper with what appeared to be superglue.
Drum then put the tampered fentanyl vials back into the automated medication dispensing system, which were available for use by other patients at the hospital.
A check of the automated machine past transactions made by Drum revealed that she had many overrides and wastes compared to other employees that year. In November, Drum was asked by the hospital’s management to take a drug test; she refused and then resigned.
According to the plea agreement, the parties are recommending the Court impose a sentence of 1 ½ years in prison and a fine of $30,000 due at sentencing. A date for Drum’s plea hearing has not been scheduled. The statutory maximum penalties for the product tampering charge are 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The charges against Drum were the result of an investigation conducted by the Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigations, and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Diversion Control Division.
