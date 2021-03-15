A TV reporter who covered Rock County from 2010-14 died in a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to news reports.
Margo W. Spann, a Milwaukee native and UW-Madison graduate, staffed WISC-TV’s Rock County bureau, located in the newsroom where reporters from WCLO/WJVL radio and The Gazette also worked.
She was known in the newsroom as warm, effervescent and always willing to help a fellow journalist.
“We worked side-by-side in the newsroom as the two female broadcast reporters and grew close in that male-dominated field,” said Beth Tallon, former WCLO reporter and friend of Spann. “Margo was quick to make a room erupt into laughter, but also quick to dish up some real talk for those who sorely needed it. She was an award-winning journalist with an extensive collection of Happy Meal toys on her desk.”
Spann, 40, reportedly was on foot in a crosswalk when a full-size pickup truck hit her at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
The National Association of Black Journalists-Los Angeles published condolences on its Instagram page and called on LA police for transparency in its investigation.
LAPD offers rewards of up to $50,000 for help in finding hit-and-run drivers.
Spann recounted her career in an interview with VoyageLA in 2019, telling of moving to Los Angeles in 2014 and developing a social media marketing business called Cocoa Hollywood. She covered red-carpet events, where she interviewed celebrities, and worked as a deejay.
Spann was the chief operating officer for the Rev. James W. Spann II Foundation, which honored her father, who died in 2001, by granting scholarships to southeast Wisconsin high school graduates who otherwise could not have attended college.
Spann's brother Peter said funeral arrangements are pending.