Edgerton Mayor Christopher Lund will have a new challenger for the first time in the last six elections, according to unofficial election results posted Tuesday night.
Former Police Chief Tom Klubertanz got 24.97% of the votes in Tuesday’s primary election, narrowly defeating Matt McIntyre by 24 votes to become Lund’s opponent in the April 7 election.
McIntyre, who has run against Lund in the last five elections, earned 21.64% of the votes. McIntyre served as Edgerton's mayor for a decade until 2006.
The vote totals will be verified and recounted Wednesday morning.
Lund secured 52.84% of the votes. He said having a new opponent might require a few tweaks to his preparation for the spring election.
“I’ve got to thank the people that have supported me over the years and again today, and we do have a different opponent this time,” he said.
“We’ll maybe do a little more campaigning because there may be new people in town, or in the past with Matt and I, most people knew us because we’ve been doing it so long. I may put a little more work into it by campaigning that way,” he said.
Klubertanz said his real work starts now, and he’s “genuinely excited” to move on to the April election. If elected, he said he’ll focus on improving roads and general maintenance.
Lund thinks he’s the best candidate for the job, and he said he communicates more openly than his opponent.
“I think I’m able to work well with the staff, with the council, department heads, administrator and committees that are mostly now people I have picked that do a good job of taking care of projects in the city,” Lund said.
“It takes a lot of people working together to make the city move forward, and I think I’ve proven over the last 10 years I can work with people and be a person that helps do that.”
Klubertanz said Lund hasn't effected change over the last 10 years. If he were mayor, Klubertanz said, residents could expect to see improvements in roads and policies and an “aggressive” approach to improvement and growth in the city.
“This is where the city is. I think we can do better. I think we need to do better, and I want to do better," Klubertanz said. "For the past 10 years, Mayor Lund has had a chance to move things forward, and I don't think things have moved forward. I think we’ve been stagnant.
“You might have to change ordinances or policies to get things like this done, but let's do that.”
Lund said if elected again, he would focus on what residents want.
“It is still in my mind, being able to provide services people want. The snow the last few days has been an issue, to keep it cleared," he said. "The guys do the best they can, but there's only so many hours in a day. Trying to maintain streets and other needs the public wants will be a focus.”
Klubertanz said he believes in doing what is right and would tweak some policies if elected.
“I would look at changing how some things are done, and promoting the city, and trying to get others interested to invest in the city and growth,” he said.
Both candidates said they’re ready to let voters decide April 7.