Former Milton School District Superintendent Tim Schigur will not be the new leader for the Lake Mills School District.
Schigur was one of two finalists for the district's open superintendent position, but the Lake Mills School District announced Thursday it is hiring Dr. Tonya Olson, former Waupun School District administrator.
Schigur works as the director of educational markets at C.D. Smith Construction, a Madison-based facility planning and construction management firm with experience in school construction.
Schigur served as Milton's superintendent from 2013-2019. He resigned in June 2019 amid controversy regarding employee and administrator stipends and the release of records.