Above: Eric and Katie Stockman take apart scaffolding inside the sanctuary of the former Faith United Methodist Church in Milton as the building goes under a renovation for use as a multiuse space that will include a martial arts training area. Top: The former Faith United Methodist Church is located at 44 Second St. in Milton.
Above: Eric and Katie Stockman take apart scaffolding inside the sanctuary of the former Faith United Methodist Church in Milton as the building goes under a renovation for use as a multiuse space that will include a martial arts training area. Top: The former Faith United Methodist Church is located at 44 Second St. in Milton.
MILTON — A 100-year-old former Milton church is getting a facelift and a new identity.
Eric Stockman, who has bought and renovated other local historic buildings for retail and residential use, recently purchased the former Faith United Methodist Church and the city has agreed to rezone it for business use.
The church, at 44 Second St., in Milton, was built in 1923 and has sat vacant for about eight years.
Last summer, Stockman bought other buildings at 223 Parkview Drive and from 223 to 237 Parkview Drive, which are adjacent to each other.
“We like to see our historic buildings used and revitalized. It’s an awesome way to keep those buildings alive. They’ve come from a different era,” Stockman said.
The former church’s “historic nature, as well as the architectural design with the glass made it attractive,” Stockman continued. “It was a shame to see these buildings sit empty because they are historical.”
The plan is to convert the former church into a mixed space containing a youth center, rental units and a local martial arts studio, Integrity Martial Arts.
“My wife (Katie) and I are always looking at vacant properties that are historic,” Stockman said. “Knowing that the Milton Youth Center needed a new center and an after-school program for middle school students… there was a need and we put it together.”
As the church stood vacant, Stockman said he became passionate about revitalizing it and making it into something new for the community.
Renovations started a few weeks ago. So far that’s involved pulling out old pews, replacing the roof, repainting walls and replacing the heating, ventilation and cooling system. Stockman and others removed an old radiator and large boilers and replaced them with more efficient air furnaces.
Michael Plessel, who runs Integrity Martial Arts, said he looks forward to moving into the new space with the new HVAC system. He’s also looking forward to having more space so family members can watch students during class.
“Our current space has some columns that don’t allow for parents to have good spectator experiences. The new place allows for more space and have them see their children do their training,” Plessel said.
Plessel said he also looks forward to a youth center being in the same building.
“Hopefully there is going to be a partnership with the youth center moving in. Hopefully we’ll be able to reach out to the community also,” Plessel said.
