JEFFERSON

A former Janesville priest was found not guilty in Jefferson Court on Friday on charges that he sexually assaulting an altar boy at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson more than 10 years ago.

The Rev. William A. Nolan, 66, was found not guilty on all five counts of sexual assault of a child under 16. The trial lasted throughout the week and featured testimony from both Nolan and the accuser.

The jury deliberated for four hours Friday before announcing its findings to the court.

This story will be updated.