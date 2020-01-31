Former Janesville resident Emily Eruraviel will appear in a new feature film that celebrates its world premiere at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 1, at the Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main St., in downtown Rockford, Illinois.
After its opening, “Without Grace” also will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 2, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at the Nordlof Center.
The romantic drama, directed by Rockford native Matthew Cichella, was filmed last fall and features such recognizable locations as Saint Ambrogio Society, Hope and Anchor, Sheri’s Place, Town Hall Lounge and Alpine Park.
In addition to playing Daisy in “Without Grace,” other 2019 projects in which Eruraviel appeared were “Psychopomp in California,” “Sierra Sisters: The Hunt For Blackbeard’s Treasure,” “Routines” and commercials in Illinois and Japan.
Tickets for the world premiere of “Without Grace” go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at neversubmitent .ticketleap.com/withoutgrace.