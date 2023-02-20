Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks after accepting the Generations Award from the Rock County Historical Society in April 2019. Ryan is scheduled to give a talk on Congress and the economy at 7 p.m. Thursday at UW-Milwaukee, the university announced Monday.
Paul Ryan will be making a public appearance later this week in Wisconsin.
Ryan, a Janesville native, Craig High School graduate and former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, will discuss current congressional leadership and the fiscal and economic challenges facing the country at UW-Milwaukee, the university announced Monday.
His appearance is at 7 p.m. Thursday in the ballroom of the UW-Milwaukee student union, 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd, Milwaukee. The conversation will be moderated by political commentator Charlie Sykes.
The talk, part of the university's Distinguished Lecture Series, is free and open to the public, though a ticket is required for entry. Tickets are online at uwm.universitytickets.com.
Ryan was first elected to Wisconsin's 1st District House of Representatives seat in 1998. He ran for vice president in 2012, joining Mitt Romney on the Republican Party ticket. He succeeded John Boehner as House speaker from October 2015 to January 2019, when he retired from elected office.
He now serves as a professor of practice at the University of Notre Dame and is a visiting fellow in the practice of public policy at the American Enterprise Institute. He's also on the board of trustees of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute and on the board of directors for the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
