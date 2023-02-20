JVG_230221_RYAN_UWM01
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks after accepting the Generations Award from the Rock County Historical Society in April 2019. Ryan is scheduled to give a talk on Congress and the economy at 7 p.m. Thursday at UW-Milwaukee, the university announced Monday.

 Anthony Wahl

Paul Ryan will be making a public appearance later this week in Wisconsin.

Ryan, a Janesville native, Craig High School graduate and former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, will discuss current congressional leadership and the fiscal and economic challenges facing the country at UW-Milwaukee, the university announced Monday.

