01STOCK_SALVATION_ARMY_KETTLE
JANESVILLE—Bell ringing has begun for the Rock County Salvation Army and former Janesville General Motors employees are answering, in a big way, the call for volunteers.

Linda Amundson and UAW Local 95 hourly management from Janesville’s former General Motors factory are volunteering their time this Saturday, Dec. 3. They plan to spread out all day, covering all 9 locations the Salvation Army has kettles out in Janesville.

