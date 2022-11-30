JANESVILLE—Bell ringing has begun for the Rock County Salvation Army and former Janesville General Motors employees are answering, in a big way, the call for volunteers.
Linda Amundson and UAW Local 95 hourly management from Janesville’s former General Motors factory are volunteering their time this Saturday, Dec. 3. They plan to spread out all day, covering all 9 locations the Salvation Army has kettles out in Janesville.
Amundson said a total of 90 UAW members will be ringing bells all day at Festival Foods, Woodman’s, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Schnucks, Daniel’s Food/Sentry, Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Sam’s Club and Big Lots.
She said that she figured UAW members were already volunteering to ring bells and she thought why not make it a group effort.
“We figured there was a lot of need in the community and we (the members of UAW) are still here and wanted to show everybody that we could get together and help people out,” Amundson said.
She said she hopes that seeing her and other members of UAW doing this will inspire other members of the community to help out, too. And she said people should come and support their effort Saturday because the money goes to a good cause.
