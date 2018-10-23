Scott Angus, longtime editor of The Gazette, will be inducted into the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame on Nov. 15 in Madison, the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation announced Tuesday.

Angus worked at The Gazette for 36 years, serving as editor for 25 years until he retired in 2015.

The Gazette received many awards during his tenure, including best newspaper in its circulation category in 2000, 2001, 2006, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

In 2004, he led a redesign of The Gazette that was selected by the Inland Press Association as one of the year’s top 10 newspaper innovations. The newspaper also was named one of the “Ten That Do It Right” by Editor & Publisher.

Angus began his newspaper career in high school and college by working at the Daily Jefferson County Union, where his father, Robert Angus, was managing editor. Robert was posthumously inducted into the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2012.

Scott graduated from UW-Madison in 1978 and began working at The Gazette shortly afterward.

During his time at The Gazette, he covered city government and crime before being promoted to city editor, news editor, managing editor and editor in 1991. In 2005, he was named vice president of news for Bliss Communications, which publishes The Gazette.

He served on the Associated Press Managing Editors board and is a past president of the Wisconsin AP Editors Association.

Along with Angus, William F. "Bill" Howe, Andrew Johnson and Carol O'Leary will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Madison. 

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse