Scott Angus, longtime editor of The Gazette, will be inducted into the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame on Nov. 15 in Madison, the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation announced Tuesday.
Angus worked at The Gazette for 36 years, serving as editor for 25 years until he retired in 2015.
The Gazette received many awards during his tenure, including best newspaper in its circulation category in 2000, 2001, 2006, 2011, 2012 and 2013.
In 2004, he led a redesign of The Gazette that was selected by the Inland Press Association as one of the year’s top 10 newspaper innovations. The newspaper also was named one of the “Ten That Do It Right” by Editor & Publisher.
Angus began his newspaper career in high school and college by working at the Daily Jefferson County Union, where his father, Robert Angus, was managing editor. Robert was posthumously inducted into the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2012.
Scott graduated from UW-Madison in 1978 and began working at The Gazette shortly afterward.
During his time at The Gazette, he covered city government and crime before being promoted to city editor, news editor, managing editor and editor in 1991. In 2005, he was named vice president of news for Bliss Communications, which publishes The Gazette.
He served on the Associated Press Managing Editors board and is a past president of the Wisconsin AP Editors Association.
Along with Angus, William F. "Bill" Howe, Andrew Johnson and Carol O'Leary will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Madison.
