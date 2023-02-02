JANESVILLE — The former Exclusive Company record store on Milton Avenue in Janesville is about to go exclusively pizza. Or at least, the front half of the building is.

According to preliminary plans, the Milton Avenue-facing portion of the former independent music shop is set to undergo major renovations, including a glass-and-metal exterior facelift, as it’s transformed into a walk-in Domino’s Pizza store. The plans include a drive-up window for to-go orders.

The Exclusive Company, Janesville’s last record store, to close after liquidation sale
Janesville record store revives its rock star murals
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you