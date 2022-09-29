JVG_220930_CRAZYJOES.jpg
Buy Now

Crazy Joe’s

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE—A Minnesota developer plans to fill most of the former Crazy Joe’s furniture store in downtown Janesville with climate-controlled self-storage units to serve a growing downtown apartment market.

In an interview Thursday, Midwest Indoor Storage co-owner Nicole Elsawaf said her Minneapolis self-storage company is asking the city of Janesville for a zoning change to convert most of the 30,000-square-foot, two-floor former Crazy Joe’s at 314 W. Milwaukee St. It would offer leased, secured storage units with onsite management.

JVG_220930_CRAZYJOES_2
Buy Now

A rendering of what the former Crazy Joe’s furniture store at 314 W. Milwaukee Street could look like under plans to renovate it as a climate-controlled self-storage facility with storefront retail on the east end of the building West Milwaukee Street-facing facade.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you