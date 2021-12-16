CLINTON
Janeka Copeland was just about to finish her shift at the Graves County Jail in Mayfield, Kentucky, when she hear the tornado warnings Friday. She didn’t think much of it, having grown up in Clinton, where tornado warnings usually didn’t amount to much.
She made her way home, but soon thereafter heard the jail had collapsed and she was needed to help evacuate inmates.
Now her hometown of Clinton, is banding together to round up donations to send to Mayfield, Kentucky, after the deadly tornadoes that ravaged the city.
Copeland, 38, her husband, Brad, and sons, Evan, 13, and Avery, 7, are working with their church, His House Ministries, to help distribute relief items to tornado victims and are waiting for their next shipment from Clinton.
As of Tuesday, Clintonites were lugging donations to fill up a semi trailer sitting on Allen Street across from BOXCARS Pub & Grub. Owner Tim Pogorelski said people are invited to bring donations such as nonperishable food items, water, space heaters, blankets, batteries and flashlights.
“It’s Christmas time, so any stocking stuffers or anything people could give to the kids, would be appreciated,” Pogorelski said.
“We’ve already started running low on some items. Nonperishable food is the biggest one we are having trouble keeping in stock. There is just a huge need. There are so many people who don’t have anything,” Copeland said.
Donations can be dropped off at Clinton Kitchen, 239 Allen St., from 8 a.m-2 p.m., and at Emanuel Reformed Church, 319 East St. from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Pogorelski He said he and some friends sat down on Monday night to put up a Facebook post about the collection.
“And the next thing I know I got a 48-foot trailer sitting by the bar,” Pogorelski said, adding that he hopes volunteers will drive the semi truck down to Mayfield on Friday.
At least 70 people were killed and more than 100 have gone missing in the deadly tornado that struck Kentucky on Friday. A series of more than 30 tornadoes struck eight states over the weekend.
Copeland, who lives just outside Mayfield, is the day-shift supervisor at the Graves County Jail and was finishing up her shift at around 7 p.m. Friday. By 9 p.m. people were sending her messages asking if she was OK.
Around the same time her husband got a call from the chaplain for the Mayfield-area candle factory which collapsed, causing the deaths of eight people. The pastor asked for her husband to come help. Meanwhile, Copeland returned to the jail to help.
She said all the inmates were moved safely, with transportation arriving on scene within 30 minutes. She remained at the jail to help inmates get transported to other counties. She and her husband met back at home around 3 a.m.
“When we came back that night the power was out,” she said, but fortunately their home was intact. Their power returned a couple of days later.
Copeland estimated about half of the city’s residences were leveled and many of the its historic buildings were demolished. Much of the city is still without power.
“There is no count of how many residents have been displaced or how many total are confirmed dead,” she said. “Once I started driving and trying to get places to help, I started to realize how many people are without homes right now.”
Copeland and her family then began lending a hand at church.
“Every church that survived this tornado has turned into some kind of relief center. My church collected as many donations as possible,” she said.
Copeland said church volunteers at His House Ministries are making hot lunches and dinners, and volunteer drivers are filling up their vehicles to distribute meals to those in need. Volunteers also are also bringing in water and supplies and helping with cleanup.
Copeland said she was looking forward to the arrival of desperately needed supplies. She encouraged people to consider not only donating items to Mayfield, but to many other areas impacted by the tornadoes.
“So many small towns were hit,” she said. “We don’t want to see them fall through the cracks. We want to see them get the help and support they need,” she said.
Copeland is the daughter of Jim and Sherry Stilwell of Clinton where she attended Clinton High School and played on the basketball and volleyball teams. She graduated in 2001.
Copeland said those who wish to make monetary donations can mail checks to Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief Fund, P.O. Box 9, Fancy Farm, KY 42039.