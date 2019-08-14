JANESVILLE

Boots needs a home. And so do Beanie, Pepper, Gilbert, Butterscotch, Jupiter, Casey and Majestic A. Biscuit.

Those cats—along with many others—are joined by mutts and kittens who would also like to live with a real family.

On Saturday, the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin will participate in NBCUniversal’s “Clear the Shelter” campaign. The campaign, which has been advertised on NBC and Telemundo, is designed to raise awareness of homeless pets and encourage people to adopt by reducing the cost of animals.

Last year, more than 100,000 animals were adopted in the nationwide campaign.

On Saturday, adoption fees at the humane society will be:

$5 for adult cats. The usual price is $65.

$75 for kittens. The usual price is $115.

$75 for adult dogs. The usual price is $200.

All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Puppies and adoption-guaranteed dogs are not included in Saturday’s event. Adoption-guaranteed dogs are highly adoptable and have a higher adoption fee, which allows the humane society to pay for other animals that have to stay at the shelter longer.

It’s a good time of year to run such an event, shelter Executive Director Mike McManus said.

One reason is because the shelter just received a number of dogs from an over-capacity shelter in Texas. Another reason: Summer is one of the shelter’s busiest seasons.

“This time of year, we tend to be overrun with cats,” McManus said.

Along with the cats at the shelter location at 222 S. Arch St., the shelter also has cats at Petco and PetSmart. All Creatures Small Animal Hospital, Badger Veterinary Hospital and Janesville Veterinary Clinic West are home to humane society animals, as well.

“We’re a no-kill shelter,” McManus said. “We would never kill an animal because we need the space.”

And even with the lower cost of and the anticipated surge in adopting, McManus said the shelter’s animal counselors will be just as careful to vet—no pun intended—potential adopters.