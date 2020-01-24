JANESVILLE
Pining for overnight temperatures of minus 30 degrees that Janesville saw in the last few days of January last year?
Pine away, but if you’re expecting it to be that cold here over the next week, you’ll be disappointed.
Around this same date a year ago, Gazette reporters learned that 15 below zero during the day was arctic enough to completely freeze a beer and bratwurst left outside for less than 30 minutes.
Weather forecasters say we’re in store for temperatures in the low to mid-30s over the next several days. That might be cold enough to keep a little of the remaining snow on the ground, but it's probably not frigid enough to freeze anything—including brats and beer forgotten outdoors.
In fact, Gazette weather data shows that two-thirds of the days since Dec. 1 had low temperatures that were 15 to 20 degrees above average.
Janesville has seen nighttime lows that were well above average on 35 of 54 days since Dec. 1. That’s a virtual tie with two other years—2012 and 1975—that had the balmiest winter weather in recent history.
Compare that to the deep-freeze winter of 1976-77, when there were 33 days in December and January with low temperatures below zero.
Forecasters expect mild weather to stick around for the foreseeable future, although over the next 24 hours, residents will contend with four to six inches of new snow—the wet, heavy variety.
At times, the snow could be heavy, but light winds should prevent blowing and drifting.
J.J. Wood, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service's Sullivan office, said that unlike a classic New England Nor’easter, the winter storm we’re in now won’t be followed by a blast of subzero Canadian air.
Wood said it’s been mild this winter because typical Canadian cold fronts haven’t had the power to dip down into the Upper Midwest. On days Canadian fronts have dropped into Minnesota and Wisconsin, they’ve been relatively weak, and the cold air has been pushed out by high-pressure systems within a day or two.
Wood said he expects the weather to trend unseasonably warm over the next 10 days to two weeks, with daytime highs and nighttime lows ranging between around 40 degrees to the mid to upper 30s.
Wood said plenty of winter is left. Historically, Janesville is not safe from frigid air masses and heavy snow until late March or early April.