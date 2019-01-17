Forecasters expect it’ll begin to look a lot like winter around here, finally.

It starts with snow on Friday afternoon and into Saturday, with accumulations forecast between 4 and 6 inches in Green, Rock and Walworth counties, according to the National Weather Service.

All the stateline counties are in a winter storm watch area, as are the Milwaukee and Prairie du Chien areas, northern Illinois and parts of Iowa and Minnesota.

A snow advisory is in effect for Dane, Jefferson and Iowa counties. Areas north of those counties are expected to be snow free.

Most of the snow is expected Friday night, tapering off Saturday morning.

The highest snowfalls are expected in southern and western Wisconsin, where travelers should prepare for “slow and difficult conditions,” according to a weather service statement.

Northeast winds of 15 to 20 mph are expected to blow and drift the snow.

A winter storm watch means potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that might affect travel. Forecasts can change, however, and the weather service suggest residents keep abreast of updates.

A winter storm advisory means snow will mostly cause travel difficulties; use caution when driving.

Call 511 for the latest road conditions statewide. Wisconsin weather alerts can also be seen online at https://511wi.gov.

Cold will follow the snow, with a low temperature around 3 to 4 degrees above zero on Sunday night, the weather service predicts.