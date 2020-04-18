The late Sen. Gaylord Nelson often said that concern about the environment begins at home.
In one of his last interviews with The Gazette, the environmental giant talked about how important it is to get up in the morning and make a difference.
When Nelson and his team organized an unprecedented mobilization for the planet on April 22, 1970, Gerri Green was teaching at Arizona State University, doing research and raising a family.
Some 20 million Americans took part in a national conversation about the environment on the first Earth Day.
Green did not.
But if Nelson were alive today, he likely would praise her individual and collective efforts to make the world a healthier place 50 years later.
Green was born and raised on a farm outside Delavan.
She worked in museums, did research in paleoanthropology and moved back to Wisconsin after retirement.
A few years ago, she came across research on the frightening loss of birds and other wildlife because of habitat loss.
She also read more about climate change and became increasingly more concerned.
“It struck me that I needed to do something,” she said.
Getting involved
Today, Green is an example of what one person can do, both alone and working with others.
Among other things, she:
- Is on the board of directors of the Delavan Lake Improvement Association. Its goal is to prevent phosphorous and sediment runoff into Delavan Lake.
“To that end, we give grants to farmers in the Delavan Lake watershed to enable them to take portions of their fields out of production and plant buffer crops,” she explained.
- Developed a working relationship with the Geneva Lake Conservancy and the Walworth County Public Works Department to create a “no-mow” program along some of the county roadside ditches. The focus is to provide habitat for native plants, pollinators and butterflies, especially monarchs.
- Planted her entire 3,000-square-foot yard in native prairie plants.
“They provide habitat for species that are starting to disappear,” Green said. “The native plants also lock up carbon dioxide. That’s what I can do personally to mitigate climate change. But I also have relationships with other entities doing the same thing, so it becomes larger.”
This year for Earth Day—which is Wednesday, April 22—Green is giving prairie seeds to friends and neighbors so they can start small prairie gardens.
- Speaks to groups about what people can do to mitigate climate change and provide habitat for wildlife.
- Will volunteer with the Geneva Lake Conservancy in its Conservation at Home program, an urban-habitat restoration program. Teams educate landowners, municipalities, schools and businesses and suggest ways to bring conservation into their landscapes.
Green encourages people to ask themselves what they can do to help the environment.
“People have to look on this as a community service,” she said. “When you look at the large picture, it gets overwhelming. But if you look at your community and what you and others can do, it becomes doable.”
Take individual action
Tia Nelson, the daughter of Gaylord Nelson, said it is important for people such as Green to live their values.
“The climate crisis is so significant it is essential that we take personal and individual actions,” she said. “The most important individual action a person can take is to vote into office individuals who listen to the science and who adopt policies to help abate the climate crisis.”
Nelson is climate director of the Outrider Foundation in Madison, which uses digital media to provide information on nuclear war and climate change.
If her father were here today, she said she is confident he would say the challenge of a sustainable society is one that humanity will always face.
“As long as humans are part of the Earth, we will be challenged by finding a path of sustainability," she said. "This is a journey that will go on forever. It will always challenge us, just as it did 50 years ago.”
In 1970, scientists had declared Lake Erie dead. DDT poisoned magnificent birds of prey. People donned gas masks as symbols of a polluted planet.
But an era of bold environmental legislation was on the way.
Laws that were unthinkable in the 1960s emerged in the 1970s to protect drinking water and rivers, the air we breathe and endangered species. In addition, a Republican president created the Environmental Protection Agency and signed into law the Clean Air Act.
Today, Earth Day will find Americans in the midst of a global pandemic and a time of climate crisis.
The pandemic demonstrates “that we are in a position to disrupt our lives for the greater good to protect the vulnerable among us,” Tia Nelson said.
The current situation also demonstrates the tough resolve of the American people.
“The crisis shows we can make a lot of changes quickly and act in unified ways to make great changes for the greater good,” Nelson said. “This is what we need to do to combat climate change.”
