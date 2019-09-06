TOWN OF PORTER

A Footville woman died two days after an Aug. 24 crash at a rural intersection, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was not initially reported to the news media.

Linda Kettle, 68, was seriously injured after she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Tuttle Road and Highway 14, according to the sheriff’s office.

A vehicle driven by Lisa M. Beggs, 51, collided with the Kettle vehicle in the intersection.

Kettle’s injuries did not initially appear to be life-threatening, said Capt. Curt Fell of the sheriff’s office.

Suffering minor injuries and transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville was Kettle’s passenger, Lukas A. Kettle, 43, also of Footville. Beggs was treated on the scene for a minor injury, Fell said.

Kettle was a grandmother who worked as a teacher’s aide in the Parkview School District for 25 years, according to her obituary.