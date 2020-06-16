For years, June has been a time to indulge in the pleasures of meat and milk products as local producers feature their best at local farms or the county fairgrounds.
Not this year, as the danger of COVID-19 has shut down the Rock County Dairy Promotion Council’s dairy breakfast and the Rock County Beef Producers’ cookout.
The Rock County Pork Producers, who usually have their Pork Fest on the second Wednesday of June, are are in a wait-and-see mode, said the group’s president, Randy Wileman.
Wileman noted the fairgrounds in Janesville are off limits, as the county has reserved one of the buildings for use as a quarantine shelter.
Wileman said his group hopes to hold a festival of some kind later this summer or in the fall, but it likely will be in a different location, and it might operate differently.
No date has been set, and security and other logistics still need to be worked out, Wileman said.