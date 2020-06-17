JANESVILLE
All Saints Anglican Church is among several churches and organizations sponsoring a "Free Food Saturday" food distribution in honor of Father’s Day from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Fourth Ward Park, 410 W. Racine St.
City Manager Mark Freitag will help distribute food at the event.
Residents also can enter a drawing to win one of 50 meal totes, which contain brats, hot dogs, buns, sweet corn, chips, dessert and other food. People can sign up at the park or email their names and phone numbers to fourthwardnat@gmail.com.
Volunteers will accept food and monetary donations from 10 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 18 and 19, at All Saints Anglican Church, 169 S. Academy St. Other volunteers are welcome.
Additional sponsors include St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Rock County Salvation Army, New Life Assembly of God, Oakhill Christian Church, Resonate Church, Faith Community Church, Central Christian Church and First Lutheran Church.