FONTANA

Products containing CBD won't be available to Fontana shoppers unless they ask for them.

The Fontana Village Board on Monday approved a measure mandating that CBD products be kept behind store counters instead of within customer reach.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a cannabis extract. CBD does not produce a high, but some products contain small amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol, more commonly known as THC, which does produce a high feeling.

Retailers across the state and nation have been selling CBD products for years. Many believe CBD was legalized when Congress passed the 2018 Farm Bill, which removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act.

One store in Fontana sells CBD merchandise, and Fontana Police Chief Jeff Cates told The Gazette in July those products do not fall in line with the village’s clean image.

Cates said Tuesday he believes in the medicinal effects of CBD, but he worries about the CBD products that contain THC.

Cates said keeping such products behind the counter is a better alternative than storing them within the reach of children.

"You start to go into gas stations, and at the counter you see pills, knives, CBD and vapes," he said Tuesday. "There’s a lot of things that are troubling for adults to see what kids are exposed to when they go buy a candy bar at the counter.”

Cates said there is no minimum age requirement to buy CBD, and the village looked into creating such a rule. The municipality decided against that because of state statutes.

"I don’t feel it will have an impact on law enforcement," Cates said. "I think it just creates a little bit of regulation in an area where there was none."