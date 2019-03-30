Thomas Hausner listened intently to the retired police chief of Florida’s Coral Springs Police Department as he gave a minute-by-minute breakdown of what happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

More than a year ago, a gunman opened fire at the Parkland, Florida, school, killing 17 students and staff members and injuring 17 others.

Hausner heard the retired chief’s debriefing while attending a school safety and security conference in Florida earlier this year.

At the meeting, he gathered what he calls “real information from people who had boots on the ground either during or after the event.”

For Hausner, firsthand information is key to prevention.

“If mistakes are made, you hope by studying the past you do not repeat them,” he said.

Hausner, who lives in Fontana, has studied mass shootings around the world and has more than a passing interest in school safety.

Since his retirement from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office in 2013, Hausner has become a safety consultant for schools and private entities.

He also is a dealer for SecureTech, a Texas-based company that sells a safety system known as the WAVE.

The system is designed to help keep people safe in schools, hospitals and other buildings by improving communications at the start of an emergency situation.

Hausner gives talks on why the product is important and on how it works. He trains teachers and staff on how to react to an active-shooter situation. He even helps install the alert system.

In 2018, Hausner was recognized as the No. 1 dealer in the country for SecureTech with more than $1 million in sales in Wisconsin, Illinois and Florida. He just added an associate in Arizona.

Hausner does all this on his own schedule, not as a full-time employee.

The 57-year-old calls the money he earns “a plus.”

But he is especially motivated by making a difference in active-shooter situations and has attended conferences across the United States on how to mitigate them.

“If children do not feel safe at school, they are not going to learn,” Hausner said. “It is a passion of mine to keep schools safe and secure.”

He brought years of experience to the job.

Hausner was director of security and operations at Alpine Valley Music Theatre for more than 20 years.

He became a full-time police officer in 1983 with the Williams Bay Police Department. In 1984, he began working for the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and gained knowledge about safety and security as a deputy, sergeant, shift commander and leader of the Walworth County SWAT team for 12 years.

Later in his law enforcement career, he was a court security supervisor. At the time, he researched security systems to replace an old system at the Walworth County Judicial Center.

In the process, he discovered and recommended the WAVE system, which is now in Walworth County governmental buildings.

“I became familiar with the system and learned how it works,” Hausner said.

As soon as the system is triggered, it sends a detailed alarm message indicating the location of the incident, which is transmitted by radio, email, text, telephone or other security systems.

“When someone pushes one of our panic buttons, the police know within seconds where they need to respond,” Hausner said.

He believes law enforcement response time makes all the difference in an emergency situation.

Delavan Police Chief Jim Hansen agrees.

“Time is always of the essence when we have a violent situation unfolding,” Hansen said. “The sooner the police department knows an incident is taking place, the sooner we can get people on the scene to deal with the threat.”

He cited an accidental activation of the WAVE system at Delavan’s Our Redeemer Lutheran School a few years ago.

“I was sitting at my desk at the police department when the alert came in,” Hansen said. “We were on scene with patrol rifles out and entering the building in a minute and 38 seconds.”

That time is less than half of what he called average response time.

Hansen credited the WAVE alert system, which communicates directly without a third party.

“It responds directly to our dispatch,” Hansen said. “We all get the message at the same time, and we all move toward the incident at the same time.”

In Delavan, the WAVE system has never been used in a real situation in which someone is actively harming others or threatening to do so.

But Hansen said the department trains routinely for such situations so police officers know their roles.

Hansen has known Hausner for almost 30 years and called him “a leader in the law enforcement community in Walworth County.”

“He assisted us with training on responding to critical incidents when he led the SWAT team,” Hansen said. “Tom has always noticed the importance of being prepared for incidents that could happen.”

Kristi Collins, principal at Our Redeemer Lutheran School, said the building recently received a security upgrade.

“Now, if you press a button in a classroom, everyone will be alerted and will go into lockdown mode,” she said.

Hausner recently visited the school to do the upgrade, which took longer than expected.

“He wouldn’t quit until it was done,” Collins said. “He will do what it takes to get the job done.”

Another school official praised Hausner for his foresight.

“Tom does a ton of work spreading the word about how a school district is to prepare,” said Mike Hinske, who just retired as principal of Big Foot High School. “Tom was preaching to schools about preparedness before Columbine.”

The Columbine High School shooting occurred April 20, 1999.

While Hausner was still working for the sheriff’s department, he spoke to Big Foot High School staff on school safety and crisis management.

“Tom has been vested in this for a long time,” Hinske said.

Over the years, Hausner attended and taught many tactical training classes. He still teaches and trains at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Among the subjects he covers are how to respond to an active shooter.

“I have been exposed to some extraordinary training in my career,” Hausner said. “I want to share my knowledge with anyone I can. If I can save just one life, it is truly worth it.”

Anna Marie Lux is a Sunday columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264 or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.