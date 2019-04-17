The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has identified the man who died in a crash on Highway 11/14 and County C on Wednesday.
He is Donald A. Mosser, 85, of Fontana.
The crash in the town of Bradford occurred around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office reported earlier that Mosser was on County C when he failed to stop for a stop sign and was hit by a vehicle traveling on Highway 11/14.
Mosser died at a hospital shortly after arrival, according to the medical examiner’s department.
The case remains under investigation.
