The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has identified the man who died in a crash on Highway 11/14 and County C on Wednesday.

He is Donald A. Mosser, 85, of Fontana.

The crash in the town of Bradford occurred around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office reported earlier that Mosser was on County C when he failed to stop for a stop sign and was hit by a vehicle traveling on Highway 11/14.

Mosser died at a hospital shortly after arrival, according to the medical examiner’s department.

The case remains under investigation.