TOWN OF UNION
Fog appears to have been a factor in a three-vehicle accident that shut down Highway 14 north of Evansville for more than an hour Friday.
The crash at Butts Corners Road and Highway 14 was reported at 10:32 a.m.
Three people were transported for injuries. All were able to walk to the ambulances, so the injuries are likely non-life threatening, said Sgt. Kimberly Litsheim of the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
A small SUV was headed north on Highway 14 and was turning left onto Butts Corners Road when a tow truck came up from behind and, not seeing the SUV, hit it and pushed it into oncoming traffic, Litsheim said.
A southbound SUV then hit the first SUV.
Evansville police were first on the scene.
"They said fog was a huge factor out there at that time," Litsheim said.
The tow-truck driver was cited for following too closely, she said.
Highway 14 was reopened at 11:54 a.m., according to a DOT alert.
That section of Highway 14 has been the scene of serious accidents in the recent past, but in this case, the cause appears to be the fog combined with following too closely, Litsheim said.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse