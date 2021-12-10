Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
JANESVILLE
Local law enforcement agencies will conduct high volume traffic enforcement throughout the weekend of Dec. 10-11 on Milton Avenue, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Officers hope this exercise will limit reckless driving behaviors, racing, speeding, loitering and anti-social behavior in the Milton Avenue corridor, according to the release.
The Janesville Police Department will continue to address safety concerns regarding the Milton Avenue circuit, according to the release.
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.