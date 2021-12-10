01STOCK_I90_TRAFFIC2

JANESVILLE

Local law enforcement agencies will conduct high volume traffic enforcement throughout the weekend of Dec. 10-11 on Milton Avenue, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers hope this exercise will limit reckless driving behaviors, racing, speeding, loitering and anti-social behavior in the Milton Avenue corridor, according to the release.

The Janesville Police Department will continue to address safety concerns regarding the Milton Avenue circuit, according to the release.

