The Rock County Council on Aging and Aging and Disability Resource Center will offer Rock County residents a chance to offer input on county services through focus groups that start meeting this month.

Residents are welcome to attend these groups and discuss the programs' strengths and areas that need improvement.

Upcoming group times, dates and locations are:

9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Creekside Place, 102 Maple St., Evansville.

9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., Edgerton.

1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Rock County Council on Aging, 3328 Highway 51, Janesville.

12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Grinnell Hall, 631 Bluff St., Beloit.

1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton.

4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Rock County Job Center, 1900 Center Ave., Janesville.

Participants can enter a drawing to win a $25 Visa gift card. One winner will be awarded at every group meeting.

Registration is required by calling the Rock County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 608-741-3600.