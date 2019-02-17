JANESVILLE

It helps to have the right kind of scissors.

It's beneficial to have a good sense of color and space.

But most important of all, you must be ruthless ... the kind of person willing to reject a flower as not pretty enough.

Ouch.

On Sunday, a group of Craig FFA students learned the basics of competitive floral design. Many of those same principles would apply to ordinary design, but without the threat of competition judging.

The event was part of Career and Technical Education Month, and the start of National FFA Week. Leading the event was Lisa Belisle, owner of Flora Elements in Delafield and a member of the Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Florist Association.

Belisle was focusing on the arrangement categories you might see in competition such as "parallel", "linear" or a topiary.

"It's a hands-on activity," said Diane Morgan, Craig High ag teacher and FFA instructor. "Kids learn much better by doing."

Floral design involves a little bit of science, a touch of geometry, a measurable amount of architecture and a significant amount of color theory. Belisle described it as "shape, space, color and place."

For example, a parallel design involves flowers arranged in stacks from tallest to smallest. Architecturally, this is similar to a skyline of skyscrapers, a row of taller buildings, and then homes and cottages. But it can't be too stiff, and the flowers must flow from one to the other. Color can be used to achieve this effect.

Belisle said she is always trying to sell people on "negative space" as an effect. Using empty space around certain design elements can enhance what is already there.

The quality of the flowers matters, too.

"You have to be ruthless to be in this business," joked Craig senior Oswald Braun. "She told us at the beginning that if it wasn't beautiful, cut it off."

Braun said he didn't have much experience with flowers except in his grandmother's garden.

Hattie Burnside, a sophomore, has greenery in her blood. Her grandmother, Barb Lein, ran Barb's Flowers on Milton Avenue for many years. Burnside has shown calla lillies and created a fairy garden for the Rock County 4-H Fair.

The FFA students were invited to compete at the Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Florist Association show at the end of March.

Belisle encouraged students to volunteer in the "back room" of the show to meet people in the industry and get a better look at what the professionals do.

"I've had more than 20 years in the business, and I still learn a lot," she said.