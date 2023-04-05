JANESVILLE -- A flood warning was issued Wednesday for the Rock River on the east end of the town of Afton. It could be in effect 1-3 days, according to the National Weather Service.
Taylor Patterson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan said there is only a flood warning for the immediate Rock River area.
The Rock River was at 8.8 feet Wednesday and is expected to rise above the flood stage early Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 9.2 feet early Sunday morning. The flood stage is 9.0 feet. The last time the crest was this high was March 14, 1944.
Patterson said a warning means the river is fast-flowing, which could affect businesses and houses near South Christian Road and on the east end of the town of Afton.
At 9.1 feet, floodwaters could affect the property of a home on South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton area.
Patterson said right now, some minor flooding has occurred. There has also been minor erosional flood damage to lowland and agricultural land in the Afton and Janesville areas.
Patterson said that the flood warning is expected to next be updated at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. She said how long it’s in effect is dependent on how quickly the water level goes down.
“It’s hard to tell, but there isn’t any more rain forecasted until next week but even that isn’t a significant amount of rain to make it worse,” she said.
According to the National Weather Service, during a flood warning:
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. If motorists are approaching a road where there is water or flooding on it they should turn around and find an alternative road. The warning says that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
More information can be found on the National Weather Service’s website: www.weather.gov.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.