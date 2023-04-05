A flood warning has been issued for the Rock River near the eastside of the town of Afton that could last anywhere for 1-3 days and could affect areas in the Rock and Winnebago Counties according to the National Weather Service.
Taylor Patterson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan said that there is only a flood warning for the Rock River and not the entire county.
Patterson said the warning means that the river is fast flowing and which could affect businesses and houses along the river near South Christian Road and along the river near the eastside of Afton.
Patterson said that the flood warning will be updated at 10:15 pm and could last for several days but it is all dependent on how quickly the water level goes down.
“It’s hard to tell, but there isn’t any more rain forecasted until next week but even that isn’t a significant amount of rain to make it worse.”
Patterson said where it stands right now is that there is minor flooding and they are not expecting the water level to go any higher.
According to the National Weather Service Flood Warning:
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. If motorists are approaching a road where there is water or flooding on it they should turn around and find an alternative road. The warning says that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
The river’s water level was at 8.8 feet but it is expected to rise above the flood stage early Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 9.2 feet early Sunday morning. The flood stage is 9.0 feet and the last time the crest was this high was March 14, 1944.
At 9.1 feet, Floodwaters can affect the property of a home on South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton area. It also said that there is minor erosional flood damage to lowland and agricultural land in the Afton and Janesville areas.
More information can be found on the National Weather Service’s website: www.weather.gov.
