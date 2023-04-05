01STOCK_FLOODING

A flood warning has been issued for the Rock River near the eastside of the town of Afton that could last anywhere for 1-3 days and could affect areas in the Rock and Winnebago Counties according to the National Weather Service.

Taylor Patterson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan said that there is only a flood warning for the Rock River and not the entire county.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you