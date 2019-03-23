The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Rock River near Lake Koshkonong on Saturday night.

The alert from 8:33 p.m. Saturday said “forecast flooding increased from moderate to major severity.”

While the flood stage is 10 feet, “The river is forecast to crest near 11.5 feet Sunday,” according to the National Weather Service.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, the weather service said the flood warning would continue until further notice.