JANESVILLE
Organizers of a Janesville winter beer festival got their flannel rubbed the wrong way after an online ticket vendor failed to pay up for tickets sold to guests in February, according to legal complaints filed in two states.
John Fugate, board president of Downtown Janesville Inc.—the chamber of commerce group that operates craft beer bash FlannelFest—said third-party vendor Brown Paper Tickets still owes $20,000 for online ticket sales to the Feb. 22 festival.
Fugate said the ticket vendor’s nonpayment is a hit for the nonprofit group.
He said DJI has filed complaints with the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office for “basically a breach of contract” and a similar complaint with the Attorney General’s Office in Washington, the state where Brown Paper Tickets operates.
Fugate said prospects for the 2021 version of FlannelFest are unclear. His group has organized the event the last two years on Janesville’s downtown riverfront.
The nonpayment of all of the event’s online ticket sales doesn’t help matters.
“It’s a big hit for DJI, but FlannelFest as a public event is in limbo already because of the pandemic," Fugate said. "With or without this situation, we’ve got to wait to see what the future holds for FlannelFest."
He said the pandemic has "sidelined" many nonprofit groups that rely on revenue-generating events, but the ripple effects are broader when it comes to pay agreements between event organizers and some vendors.
FlannelFest sold out last February, drawing about 1,000 guests, Fugate said, but he indicated that the "vast majority” of those guests bought tickets online through Brown Paper Tickets.
The company, which has operated since 2000, bills itself as a “fair-trade” event ticket vendor. It cut a check to FlannelFest organizers but then rescinded it, Fugate said.
He said FlannelFest has sold tickets through Brown Paper Tickets in the past and never saw delays or nonpayment. Usually, the company pays out on ticket sales “within two weeks after the event,” he said.
This year, a few weeks after FlannelFest, states including Wisconsin began shutting down because of COVID-19. That was around the time Brown Paper Tickets began ignoring repeated inquiries from fest organizers, Fugate said.
Fugate said Downtown Janesville Inc. recently heard from Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who sued Brown Paper Tickets last month, accusing the company of failing to pony up more than $6 million in proceeds for multiple events.
A company phone tree for Brown Paper Tickets was inactive Monday because the pandemic has left its offices without some staff, the company said in a recorded greeting.
The Gazette also got no immediate response to an email sent to customer support staff.