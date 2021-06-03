JANESVILLE
The Blackhawk Golden K will hold a flag retirement ceremony beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Kiwanis Park, located at the intersection of Holiday and Pontiac drives.
Boy Scout Troop 539 will assist with the ceremony by properly folding flags and preparing them for incineration. The troop will also play taps before burning the flags.
A short presentation will be given to recognize Dave Soderberg for his years serving as chairman of and organizing the Golden K flag retirement ceremony.
A rain date is planned for Thursday, June 10, at the park.
For more information, visit kiwanisblackhawk .com.