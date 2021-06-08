JANESVILLE
The Janesville Woman’s Club is holding a dedication ceremony and garden party from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, to mark a new flagpole on the Janesville Woman’s Club grounds, 108 S. Jackson St.
Bill Williams, a Vietnam veteran and retired Janesville School District teacher, will give the dedication speech “Why Do We Honor the Flag?” The VFW Post 1621 will give a formal presentation of the Colors and the MacDowell Music Club will provide music.
Lemonade and light refreshments will be available. Seating is limited.
In case of rain, the event will he held Sunday, June 13.
The new flagpole was made possible by donations from the Janesville Chapter NSDAR, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 236, VFW Kienow-Hilt Post 1621, VFW Kienow-Hilt Auxiliary Post 1621, and Veterans United for Veterans.