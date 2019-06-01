JANESVILLE

The Rock County Historical Society will open its summer tour season Friday, June 7, with a flag-lowering ceremony.

The Company K Second Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry Association, a Civil War reenactment group, will perform the flag-lowering ceremony from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Lincoln-Tallman House, 440 N. Jackson St., according to a news release.

The ceremony is free and open to the public and will include light refreshments. Visitors can tour the first floor of the house after the ceremony.

The period-appropriate flag used in the ceremony will be given to a random guest as a souvenir, according to the release.

