JANESVILLE

The annual Bert Blain Memorial Heart Walk is Sunday. Here are five things you need to know about the event.

1. Timeline: This is the 27th year for the heart walk. In that time, walkers have raised nearly $5 million for heart research. Last year, walkers raised more than $420,000, said Shondra McLarty, American Heart Association spokeswoman. This year, organizers hope to raise at least that much.

2. Location: After years of being held at Rotary Botanical Gardens, this year’s heart walk will be held at Library Park between the Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., and the Janesville Performing Center, 408 S. Main St.

“We were trying to grow the event by involving people in the downtown area,” McLarty said. “And we wanted to support the downtown improvement efforts.”

Walkers will follow the river path toward downtown and then return to Library Park.

3. Honoring Bert Blain: In 1955, Blain founded Blain’s Farm & Fleet with his brother, Claude Blain. Bert Blain died at age 77, just after opening a new company store in Eau Claire. His death was 10 days before the first Heart Walk in Janesville.

4. Helping out: There’s still time to help or join the walkers. You can register the morning of the event. For more information, go to gazettextra.com/heart or email shondra.mclarty@heart.org.

5. The basics: Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., and the event starts at 8:30 a.m. Survivors will address the crowd before the walk.

A survivors breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m.