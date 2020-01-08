MILTON

One incumbent, three newcomers and a previous member will compete for two seats on the Milton School Board.

School board member Tom Westrick is not seeking re-election in April. Westrick has served on the board for nine years.

Those who filed election papers by the Tuesday deadline are:

Shelly Crull-Hanke, 55, of 2713 Twelve Oaks Drive, Milton. She previously served on the Milton School Board for three years. She is a teacher at Beloit Turner Middle School and has been active on various district committees for 16 years.

“I feel that I can bring a diverse perspective to the board,” Crull-Hanke wrote in an email. “As a taxpayer and community member, I am able to give input into how my tax dollars are being spent. I have experience as a board member and an educator, which gives me a perspective that others may not have.”

Karen Hall, 54, of 4244 Newville Road, Janesville. She has been on the board for four years. Hall filled the seat vacated by Janet Green in 2016 then was elected in April 2017 and

is serving as board vice president.

Hall said she looks forward to seeing the referendum projects come to fruition.

“I think the district is in a better position now,” Hall said.

She would like to continue working with Superintendent Rich Dahman, whom she believes will continue moving the district forward, she said.

Michael Hoffman, 56, of 34 Third St., Milton. He recently retired from the Milton School District after 30 years. He taught second grade for 20 years. He also taught fifth grade and was a math coach.

“Milton is my home,” he said. “I’m very dedicated to education. I’ve been part of the district for 30 years, proud to serve, and motivated to keep serving.”

David Holterman, 44, of 5829 N. Promising Lane, Milton. He is vice president of First Community Bank in Milton. Holterman is an alumnus of Milton High School.

“My wife and I are lifelong residents of the area, and we’re grateful to be part of this community,” Holterman wrote in an email. “We’ve volunteered and been involved in a variety of district related activities and can see the positive momentum within this community. I feel that now would be a great time to try and ‘give back’ in a more formal way.”

Chuck Jackson, 58, of 390 E. Madison Ave., Milton. He is president of Handy Art in Milton and served on the Fort Atkinson School Board for three years.

When asked why he’s running for school board, he said, “We’ve had a situation in the district and the corrective actions haven’t occurred to my satisfaction.”