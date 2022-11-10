Four people were arrested on drug charges early Wednesday morning in Milton in an operation that involved the Rock County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, the Milton Police Department and a search warrant secured by the sheriff's office's Special Investigations Unit. 

The Rock County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that criminal charges were pending against all of those arrested, who range in age from 22 to 49 years old, according to a sheriff's office news release. Two are from Milton, one is from Janesville and one is from Illinois.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you