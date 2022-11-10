Four people were arrested on drug charges early Wednesday morning in Milton in an operation that involved the Rock County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, the Milton Police Department and a search warrant secured by the sheriff's office's Special Investigations Unit.
The Rock County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that criminal charges were pending against all of those arrested, who range in age from 22 to 49 years old, according to a sheriff's office news release. Two are from Milton, one is from Janesville and one is from Illinois.
A fifth person, of Beloit, who was already in custody at the Rock County Jail, is also facing charges that include possession with intent to deliver heroin/fentanyl.
The sting operation happened about 6 a.m. Wednesday at 414 Elm St., Milton.
Three of the four people arrested Wednesday remained in custody Thursday at the Rock County Jail and are scheduled to appear Friday in Rock County Court. A fourth was booked and released from the jail with a future court date.
Potential criminal charges for the four range from possession and delivery of fentanyl to possession with intent to delivery cocaine to maintaining a drug. house, to possession of THC as a repeat offender.
