JANESVILLE -- Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a pair of traffic crashes that happened within minutes of each other on Highway 14 in Rock County early Sunday, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said in two news releases.
While both crashes are still under investigation, the sheriff's office said slippery roads contributed to both and drunk driving is alleged in one.
Town of Janesville crash
The first crash, reported at about 1:09 a.m., occurred at Highway 14 and Burdick Road in the town of Janesville and involved two vehicles.
According to a release, 17-year-old boy from Janesville was driving westbound on Highway 14 and lost control of his truck on the slick roadway and slid into the eastbound lane of traffic. An eastbound SUV driven by a 37-year-old Janesville woman then collided with the truck. The SUV also had two other male passengers, age 39 and 19.
All three occupants of the SUV were transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, in Janesville, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck suffered life-threatening injuries and was transferred to University Hospital in Madison, according to the sheriff's office.
Authorities closed the road around the crash for about an hour and a half.
Town of Union crash
A second crash involving three vehicles occurred about 15 minutes after the first. It happened 15 miles farther to the west in the town of Union, on Highway 14 at Holt Road, north of Evansville, near the Green-Rock county line, the sheriff's office said.
According to a release, a 23-year-old man from Brooklyn lost control of the SUV he was driving southbound on Highway 14 and slid into the northbound lane. A plow truck driven by a 43-year-old man from Janesville, traveling in the northbound lane, struck the SUV and split it into two pieces, according to the sheriff's office.
The rear half of the SUV went into the ditch on the west side of the highway, and the front end came to rest in the southbound lane.
The SUV driver exited the front end of the SUV and was standing in the roadway, the sheriff's office said.
Minutes later, a southbound car hit the front end of the SUV that was still in the roadway. The front end of the SUV hit its 23-year-old driver as he stood in the roadway, and both flew into the ditch on the east side of the road.
The 23-year-old became pinned under the remnants of the SUV. He was transported to University Hospital in Madison with life-threatening injuries and was arrested for first-offense OWI.
The plow driver was uninjured. The driver of the third car suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.
The highway was closed for about two hours for this crash.
