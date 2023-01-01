01STOCK_ROCK_SHERIFF03

JANESVILLE -- Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a pair of traffic crashes that happened within minutes of each other on Highway 14 in Rock County early Sunday, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said in two news releases.

While both crashes are still under investigation, the sheriff's office said slippery roads contributed to both and drunk driving is alleged in one. 

