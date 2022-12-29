01STOCK_JANESVILLE

JANESVILLE—With a few days left before nomination papers are due, the field of candidates running for four seats on the Janesville City Council is shaping up.

As of Thursday afternoon, five people who had circulated nomination papers for the four seats open in April had returned those to run for the seven-person, at-large city council, according to the city clerk-treasurer’s office.

