JANESVILLE—With a few days left before nomination papers are due, the field of candidates running for four seats on the Janesville City Council is shaping up.
As of Thursday afternoon, five people who had circulated nomination papers for the four seats open in April had returned those to run for the seven-person, at-large city council, according to the city clerk-treasurer’s office.
All but one of four current city council members whose seats are up for reelection as of late this week had filed to run again, including Michael Jackson, city council Vice President Dave Marshick, and Heather Miller.
In addition, local restaurateur Richard Neeno is launching his second campaign for the council in two years.
Spencer Zimmerman, who ran an unsuccessful bids in 2020 for the Rock County Board of Supervisors and last fall for the state Assembly’s 44th District seat, is also running for council, according to city records.
Douglas Marklein, a 10-year member of the council, earlier this week filed a notice of non-candidacy, the city clerk's office announced.
Marklein has been saying publicly for some time that he’d likely not run again.
The final deadline for candidates to return nomination papers for the city council is Tuesday, Jan. 2.
