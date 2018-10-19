JANESVILLE

Five local businesses received citations during recent tobacco compliance checks by the Janesville Police Department's Street Crimes Unit and Youth2Youth 4 Change program, according to a news release.

Checks were made at businesses that sell tobacco products to make sure employees were checking customers' IDs before purchases. A total of 52 businesses were inspected.

The release named five Janesville businesses that were cited for selling tobacco to minors:

  • 5 Points Grocery, 600 W. Milwaukee St.
  • Smokers World, 2622 E. Milwaukee St.
  • Xtreme Smoke, 2811 Milton Ave.
  • Kwik Trip, 3359 Milton Ave.
  • BP gas station, 1951 Center Ave.

