JANESVILLE
Five local businesses received citations during recent tobacco compliance checks by the Janesville Police Department's Street Crimes Unit and Youth2Youth 4 Change program, according to a news release.
Checks were made at businesses that sell tobacco products to make sure employees were checking customers' IDs before purchases. A total of 52 businesses were inspected.
The release named five Janesville businesses that were cited for selling tobacco to minors:
- 5 Points Grocery, 600 W. Milwaukee St.
- Smokers World, 2622 E. Milwaukee St.
- Xtreme Smoke, 2811 Milton Ave.
- Kwik Trip, 3359 Milton Ave.
- BP gas station, 1951 Center Ave.
