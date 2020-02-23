JANESVILLE
Darryl Lewis wants to give his son the joy of raising a puppy.
Lewis and his 11-year-old son live in a rental property in Janesville, and pets aren’t allowed, Lewis said. It’s one of the reasons Lewis hopes to buy a home this year.
Lewis was one of 26 participants in Saturday’s home buyer workshop held by NeighborWorks Blackhawk Region. He believes all children should grow up in a home that is their own.
Participants at the workshop learned everything from financing to maintaining a home.
They also learned some of the challenges that come with buying a home in one of the tightest housing markets the area has seen in years.
The median house price in Rock County last month was $170,000, up 13.4% from the median price in January 2019, according to data from the Wisconsin Realtor Association.
Rising home prices can be problematic, said Kelly Bedessem, housing services director for the city of Janesville.
It is common now to see people pay over asking price to stay competitive, which might make it difficult for some buyers with financial restraints, Bedessem said.
Houses are staying on the market for 99 days on average in Rock County, down from 103 days in 2019, according to the data.
Some houses in Rock County stay on the market for much shorter than the average.
Being prepared with a pre-approved loan from a locally recognized lender and having an experienced realtor is now not just encouraged but almost necessary in today’s housing market, said Lizz Casey, deputy director for NeighborWorks.
“Everything happens very quickly and that is a challenge when buying your first home because it can get quite intense,” Casey said.
Lewis hopes to buy a house before the end of summer so his son can start sixth grade living in a new home, he said.
Lewis will not be a first time home buyer, but it has been years since he owned property, he said.
He is encouraged because there are more regulations on predatory lending and more programs like the workshop to help people own homes now, Lewis said.
Heather Wilcox of Janesville put an offer in on a home this week but is unsure based on recent experiences if the offer will be approved, she said.
Wilcox has always rented because Janesville rents have historically been affordable in comparison to paying a mortgage and for maintenance on a home, she said.
But rents recently have been increasing, and Wilcox sees owning a home becoming more affordable. She also wants more control over the quality of her living space instead of having to worry about landlords not properly caring for properties.
It has been difficult to find quality homes in her price range of $90,000 to $95,000, Wilcox said.
She thinks it is difficult for many people in Janesville to buy homes because incomes in Rock County are not keeping pace with home prices, Wilcox said.
A few houses Wilcox has been interested were sold by the time she could get to a showing, she said.
Wilcox was impressed to learn about programs the city has to help home buyers, such as the city’s first time homeowner loan program, she said.
The housing market will likely remain a seller’s market for the foreseeable future, Casey said.
Those who are struggling to find a home in their price range should consider opening their search to other neighborhoods or Rock County communities, Casey said.
“It is a challenge with prices being generally higher because the market,” Casey said. “I do feel there are a lot of great homes that are very affordable.”