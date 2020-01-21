The first installment on 2019 real estate property taxes is due at the county or local treasurer's office before Jan. 31.
Payments will be accepted at the Rock County Treasurer’s Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St. Parking is available in the front upper and lower lots only.
Residents must undergo security screening to enter the courthouse.
Mailed payments should be sent to 51 S. Main St., Janesville, WI 53545. Property owners must include a self-addressed, stamped envelope to get a receipt.
Other payment options are available over the phone by calling 855-912-7625 or online at www.co.rock.wi.us/treasurer.
Residents should have their tax ID numbers ready when calling or paying online.
For more information, call the treasurer’s office at 608-755-5670.