JANESVILLE
First Congregational Church will mark its 175th anniversary with a special celebration starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the church, 54 S. Jackson St.
Special guests will attend, including state Rep. Debra Kolste, the Revs. Tisha Brown and Lorraine Ceniceros, Lavinia Goodell historian Nancy Kopp and the Rev. Kerri Parker, executive director of the Wisconsin Council of Churches.
Bell and vocal choirs will perform, and lunch will be served. The church also will announce future projects, including its renovation plans for the grand hall.
Residents who wish to share a story or memory about the church can email janesvilleucc@janesvilleucc.org.
For more information, visit janesvilleucc.org.