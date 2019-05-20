01STOCK_FIRETRUCK_GENERIC

EDGERTON

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted $21,035 to the Edgerton Fire Protection District for battery powered extrication tools. 

The grant was awarded as part of the foundation's 2019 second quarter grants, according to a news release.

The tools will allow firefighters easier access to vehicles, including farm and construction vehicles, according to the release.

"This is a huge win for us," said Jason Russ, deputy chief of operations for the fire district.

Since 2005, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $42 million across 49 states, including more than $695,000 in Wisconsin.

Article comments are no longer available on GazetteXtra.

Instead, readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.

More details on the change are available here.

0
0
0
0
0