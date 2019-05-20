EDGERTON

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted $21,035 to the Edgerton Fire Protection District for battery powered extrication tools.

The grant was awarded as part of the foundation's 2019 second quarter grants, according to a news release.

The tools will allow firefighters easier access to vehicles, including farm and construction vehicles, according to the release.

"This is a huge win for us," said Jason Russ, deputy chief of operations for the fire district.

Since 2005, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $42 million across 49 states, including more than $695,000 in Wisconsin.