ROCKTON, Ill.
The firefighting company helping to suppress the Chemtool fire used a foam substance containing PFAS on Thursday, and some ran off into the Rock River, Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said.
U.S. Fire Pump had been advised not to use the foam, he said, and the company stopped using it when asked. The foam that reached the river was removed.
Thursday marked the fourth day since the fire began, and those who live within a mile of the fire site are still under an evacuation order, Wilson said. There is no timeline for when the evacuation order might be lifted.
Residents affected by the evacuation order are being directed on how to file claims for reimbursement related to the evacuation at wchd.org/fire, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Winnebago County Emergency Operations Center.
“We will of course continue to provide our ongoing support and transparency. We will be launching a claim form for requests for reimbursement for personal expenses tied to the evacuation, such as hotel stays, on the site this morning,” Lubrizol Senior Director of Global Communications Alicia Gauer wrote in an email to Adams Publishing Group. The reimbursement forms were later live on the website.
Lubrizol, the company that owns Chemtool, has contracted with Clean Harbors to provide removal of fire-related debris. Residents with fire debris on their property should contact Clean Harbors at 877-552-8942.
Meanwhile, the Citizens for Chemtool Accountability—a group organized on Facebook by group co-administrator Roscoe Township Trustee Elizabeth Lindquist, Zach Olson and others—will hold a community meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at Mary’s Market, 4866 Bluestem Road, Roscoe.
The group has been meeting on Facebook to share information and hopes to eventually come up with a plan to ensure Lubrizol is held accountable.